Pogledajte kako je ekipa s društvenih mreža reagirala na Princa od Vranje!

Veliki glazbeni spektakl u Švicarskoj se nastavlja! Nakon što je u utorak odabrano prvih deset finalista, drugim polufinalom u Baselu u dvorani St. Jakobshalle nastavilo se 69. izdanje Eurosonga.

Šesnaest zemalja borilo se za ulaz u veliko finale u subotu, a među njima je bila i Srbija, koju je predstavljao Princ s baladom "Mila".

Princ od Vranja - 3 Foto: TikTok

Princ - 2 Foto: Profimedia

Princ - 1 Foto: Profimedia

Ovaj nastup, kojeg je osmislio Diego Siqueira, izazvao je mnoge reakcije, a mi donosimo najbolje.

Okay, Princ just f*cking killed it, and he had me crying and smiling the whole time. He conveyed the story of Orpheus and Euridica very well, and handled the vocal performance so perfectly. That theme gave his performance some real substance. #Serbia #Eurovision2025