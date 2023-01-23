Objavljeni su svi nominirani za ovogodišnju prestižnu nagradu Oscar, a evo koji film ima čak 11 nominacija!

Everything Everywhere All at Once Profimedia

Allison Williams i Riz Ahmed objavili su imena nominiranih za ovogodišnju filmsku nagradu Oscar, čija će dodjela biti održana 13. ožujka u Los Angelesu.

Završilo je proglašenje nominacija 95. dodjele najprestižnije filmske nagrade Oscar, u koju će i ove godine biti uprte sve oči svijeta, a imena kandidata za najbolji film, najboljeg redatelja, najboljeg glumca i najbolju glumicu sada su poznata.

Najviše nominacija, njih 11, ima znanstveno-fantastični film "Everything Everywhere All at Once", a slijede ga tragikomedija "The Banshees Of Inisherin" i antiratna drama "All Quiet on the Western Front", koji imaju po devet nominacija. Biografski film "Elvis" nominiran je u osam kategorija, drama "The Fabelmans" ima sedam nominacija, a pet ih imaju drama "TAR" i blockbuster "Top Gun: Maverick".

U kategoriji najboljeg filma nominirani su:

"All Quiet On The Western Front", "Avatar: The Way Of Water", "The Banshees of Inisherin", "Elvis", "Everything Everywhere All At Once", The Fabelmans", "Tar", "Top Gun: Maverick", "Triangle of Sadness" i "Women Talking".

Za najboljeg glumca nominirani su:

Austin Butler za ulogu u "Elvisu", Colin Farrell u "The Banshees of Inisherin", Brendan Fraser u "The Whale", Paul Mescal u "Aftersun" i Bill Nighy u "Living".

Na listi nominiranih za najbolju glumicu su:

Cate Blanchett za ulogu u filmu "Tar", Ana de Armas u "Blonde", Andrea Riseborough u "To Leslie", Michelle Williams u "The Fablemans", Michelle Yeoh u "Everything Everywhere All at Once".

Nominacije za najboljeg sporednog glumca ostvarili su:

Brendan Gleeson u "The Banshees of Inisherin", Brian Tyree Henry u "Causeway", Judd Hirsch u "The Fabelmans", Barry Keoghan u "The Banshees of Inisherin" i Ke Huy Quan u "Everything Everywhere All at Once".

Za najbolju sporednu glumicu nominacije su dobile:

Angela Basset u filmu "Wakanda Forever", Hong Chau u "The Whale", Kerry Condon u "The Banshees of Insherin", Jamie Lee Curtis u "Everything Everywhere All At Once" i Stephanie Hsu "Everything Everywhere All At Once".

The nominations for Actor in a Supporting Role go to... #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/DdhdPdSpEF — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023

Short but sweet, these are your nominees for Animated Short Film. #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/9jf89RPT3Z — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023

Short on time, big on talent, here are this year's nominees for Live Action Short Film. #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/XJkjcSmcbu — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023

Word is out - these are the nominees for Original Screenplay. #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/YhBrjgsN42 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023

From page to screen... these are the nominees for Adapted Screenplay. #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/bdbfl8mp1e — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023

The nominations for Actress in a Supporting Role go to... #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/woIyaGXaEg — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023









<p lang="en" dir="ltr">Presenting the 95th Academy Award <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OscarNoms?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OscarNoms</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Oscars95?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Oscars95</a> <a href="https://t.co/zg3r2MXmqX">https://t.co/zg3r2MXmqX</a></p>— The Academy (@TheAcademy) <a href="https://twitter.com/TheAcademy/status/1617859910531940353?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 24, 2023</a> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/mbiWjx_UXys" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen="">

Nominacije su se uživo objavile iz Akademijinog kazališta Samuel Goldwyn, a ceremoniju proglašenja vodili su glumci Allison Williams i Riz Ahmed.

Ovogodišnja dodjela bit će održana 13. ožujka u Dolby Theater u Los Angelesu, a predvodit će ju poznati televizijski voditelji i komičar Jimmy Kimmel, i to po treći put.

1/3 >> Pogledaji ovu galeriju +0 Preporuke Remake antiratnog klasika "Na zapadu ništa novo" vodi u nominacijama za filmske nagrade BAFTA!

1/1 >> Pogledaji ovu galeriju +0 Preporuke ''The Last of Us'': Odlična glumačka postava i sjajna priča ključne su za ovu adaptaciju, koja je dirljiva i eksplozivna u isto vrijeme!