Tko će dobiti zlatni kipić?

Objavljeni su svi nominirani za ovogodišnju prestižnu nagradu Oscar, a evo koji film ima čak 11 nominacija!

Allison Williams i Riz Ahmed objavili su imena nominiranih za ovogodišnju filmsku nagradu Oscar, čija će dodjela biti održana 13. ožujka u Los Angelesu.

Završilo je proglašenje nominacija 95. dodjele najprestižnije filmske nagrade Oscar, u koju će i ove godine biti uprte sve oči svijeta, a imena kandidata za najbolji film, najboljeg redatelja, najboljeg glumca i najbolju glumicu sada su poznata. 

Najviše nominacija, njih 11, ima znanstveno-fantastični film "Everything Everywhere All at Once", a slijede ga tragikomedija "The Banshees Of Inisherin" i antiratna drama "All Quiet on the Western Front", koji imaju po devet nominacija. Biografski film "Elvis" nominiran je u osam kategorija, drama "The Fabelmans" ima sedam nominacija, a pet ih imaju drama "TAR" i blockbuster "Top Gun: Maverick".

U kategoriji najboljeg filma nominirani su:

"All Quiet On The Western Front", "Avatar: The Way Of Water", "The Banshees of Inisherin", "Elvis", "Everything Everywhere All At Once", The Fabelmans", "Tar", "Top Gun: Maverick", "Triangle of Sadness" i "Women Talking".

Za najboljeg glumca nominirani su: 

Austin Butler za ulogu u "Elvisu"Colin Farrell u "The Banshees of Inisherin", Brendan Fraser u "The Whale", Paul Mescal u "Aftersun" i Bill Nighy u "Living".

Na listi nominiranih za najbolju glumicu su:

Cate Blanchett za ulogu u filmu "Tar", Ana de Armas u "Blonde", Andrea Riseborough u "To Leslie", Michelle Williams u "The Fablemans", Michelle Yeoh u "Everything Everywhere All at Once".

Nominacije za najboljeg sporednog glumca ostvarili su:

Brendan Gleeson u "The Banshees of Inisherin", Brian Tyree Henry u "Causeway", Judd Hirsch u "The Fabelmans", Barry Keoghan u "The Banshees of Inisherin" i Ke Huy Quan u "Everything Everywhere All at Once". 

Za najbolju sporednu glumicu nominacije su dobile:

Angela Basset u filmu "Wakanda Forever", Hong Chau u "The Whale", Kerry Condon u "The Banshees of Insherin", Jamie Lee Curtis u "Everything Everywhere All At Once" i Stephanie Hsu "Everything Everywhere All At Once".

 

Nominacije su se uživo objavile iz Akademijinog kazališta Samuel Goldwyn, a ceremoniju proglašenja vodili su glumci Allison Williams i Riz Ahmed.

Ovogodišnja dodjela bit će održana 13. ožujka u Dolby Theater u Los Angelesu, a predvodit će ju poznati televizijski voditelji i komičar Jimmy Kimmel, i to po treći put.

