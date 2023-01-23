Objavljeni su svi nominirani za ovogodišnju prestižnu nagradu Oscar, a evo koji film ima čak 11 nominacija!

Allison Williams i Riz Ahmed objavili su imena nominiranih za ovogodišnju filmsku nagradu Oscar, čija će dodjela biti održana 13. ožujka u Los Angelesu.
Završilo je proglašenje nominacija 95. dodjele najprestižnije filmske nagrade Oscar, u koju će i ove godine biti uprte sve oči svijeta, a imena kandidata za najbolji film, najboljeg redatelja, najboljeg glumca i najbolju glumicu sada su poznata.
Najviše nominacija, njih 11, ima znanstveno-fantastični film "Everything Everywhere All at Once", a slijede ga tragikomedija "The Banshees Of Inisherin" i antiratna drama "All Quiet on the Western Front", koji imaju po devet nominacija. Biografski film "Elvis" nominiran je u osam kategorija, drama "The Fabelmans" ima sedam nominacija, a pet ih imaju drama "TAR" i blockbuster "Top Gun: Maverick".
And the nominees for Best Picture are... #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/0aNqCj0Tl2— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023
U kategoriji najboljeg filma nominirani su:
"All Quiet On The Western Front", "Avatar: The Way Of Water", "The Banshees of Inisherin", "Elvis", "Everything Everywhere All At Once", The Fabelmans", "Tar", "Top Gun: Maverick", "Triangle of Sadness" i "Women Talking".
Za najboljeg glumca nominirani su:
Austin Butler za ulogu u "Elvisu", Colin Farrell u "The Banshees of Inisherin", Brendan Fraser u "The Whale", Paul Mescal u "Aftersun" i Bill Nighy u "Living".
Na listi nominiranih za najbolju glumicu su:
Cate Blanchett za ulogu u filmu "Tar", Ana de Armas u "Blonde", Andrea Riseborough u "To Leslie", Michelle Williams u "The Fablemans", Michelle Yeoh u "Everything Everywhere All at Once".
Nominacije za najboljeg sporednog glumca ostvarili su:
Brendan Gleeson u "The Banshees of Inisherin", Brian Tyree Henry u "Causeway", Judd Hirsch u "The Fabelmans", Barry Keoghan u "The Banshees of Inisherin" i Ke Huy Quan u "Everything Everywhere All at Once".
Za najbolju sporednu glumicu nominacije su dobile:
Angela Basset u filmu "Wakanda Forever", Hong Chau u "The Whale", Kerry Condon u "The Banshees of Insherin", Jamie Lee Curtis u "Everything Everywhere All At Once" i Stephanie Hsu "Everything Everywhere All At Once".
True story - your Documentary Feature nominees are... #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/NHf86Hskqw— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023
This year's Original Song nominees are music to our ears. #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/peKQmFD9Uh— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023
The nominations for Actor in a Supporting Role go to... #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/DdhdPdSpEF— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023
Short but sweet, these are your nominees for Animated Short Film. #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/9jf89RPT3Z— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023
Short on time, big on talent, here are this year's nominees for Live Action Short Film. #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/XJkjcSmcbu— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023
Word is out - these are the nominees for Original Screenplay. #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/YhBrjgsN42— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023
From page to screen... these are the nominees for Adapted Screenplay. #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/bdbfl8mp1e— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023
These Costume Design nominees are the perfect fit. #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/GcUiSjlGGF— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023
The nominations for Actress in a Supporting Role go to... #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/woIyaGXaEg— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023
Quiet on the set! The nominees for Sound are... #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/DsafLVTZOj— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023
Nominacije su se uživo objavile iz Akademijinog kazališta Samuel Goldwyn, a ceremoniju proglašenja vodili su glumci Allison Williams i Riz Ahmed.
Ovogodišnja dodjela bit će održana 13. ožujka u Dolby Theater u Los Angelesu, a predvodit će ju poznati televizijski voditelji i komičar Jimmy Kimmel, i to po treći put.
